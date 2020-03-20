Radial-G: Proteus OMEGA Update Live, Half Price For Limited Time

A few months after its December release last year, Oculus Quest exclusive Radial-G: Proteus received its first post-launch content update today. But that’s not all game is also half price on the Oculus Store for a limited time to celebrate the update launch.

The update is titled the OMEGA update and adds a bunch of new content and improvements to the game. According to Things3D and Tammeka, the new update features a “giant mechanoid boss-fight mode with three difficulty tiers”, a new racetrack and an ‘expanded’ single player campaign. Plus, there’s now three more ships to unlock as well.

Besides content additions, a bunch of backend improvements have been made as well. Things3D and Tammeka state that the new update will improvement performance across the board, but also specifically when playing on X-II and X-III, the top two difficulty tiers. They also cite visual improvements within the cockpits and “additional audio elements” which together “enhance the overall gameplay.”

We want hands-on with Radial-G just before release and found that while it was fun, it did start to feel a bit repetitive and feature similar issues to the original game, released back in 2016. “I probably won’t be racing my way back through Radial-G’s career mode, then,” said Jamie, “but you could do a lot worse if you’re looking to scratch the racing itch on Quest.”

Radial-G: Proteus is available for the Oculus Quest now. For an undisclosed limited time, the game is on sale for half price on the Oculus Store at just $12.99.