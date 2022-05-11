Hellfest Festival DLC Coming To Ragnarok June 2022

Hellfest is coming to Ragnarock.

Wanadev Studio announced its second piece of Ragnarock DLC this week — a collaboration with Hellfest Summer Open Air festival coming to the game in June 2022.

Following on from the first DLC pack, the Gloryhammer RAID in March, the Hellfest RAID pack will be a collaboration with the French heavy metal festival, featuring news songs and a new environment.

Hellfest is an annual open-air festival held in Clisson, France and one of the biggest metal festivals in all of Europe.

Arriving next month, the Ragnarock x Hellfest collaboration DLC will include songs taken from this year’s lineup at Hellfest. There’s no details on the exact tracks to be included yet, but the 2022 lineup includes some massive rock and metal bands — Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Nine Inch Nails and Deftones, just to name a few.

Bringing some iconic tracks from a few of those bands would be a huge boon for Ragnarock. I’m personally holding out for Enter Sandman and Sweet Child O’ Mine, though that’s probably dreaming pretty big.

Alongside the new songs, the Hellfest DLC will also include a new environment, presumably a visual tie-in with the festival itself, and a new hammer.

The Hellfest x Ragnarock DLC will be available in June 2022 for Quest and PC VR. Wanadev say to keep an eye on its social media channels, including the new Ragnarock twitter account, for more details soon.

Are you looking forward to the Hellfest DLC? What songs do you want to see included? Let us know in the comments below!