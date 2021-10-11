Viking Rhythm Game Ragnarock Hits Oculus Quest Store Next Week

Absurd Viking-themed music rhythm game, Ragnarock, is coming to the Oculus Quest store next week.

Developer WanadevStudio confirmed that the game will be getting a full release on the official store page on October 21 via Twitter. Previously Ragnarok had been available on Oculus App Lab, which makes it one of a handful of recent games to graduate off of the experimental store, in which games are only discoverable through specific links, and into a headlining slot.

Ragnarock Oculus Quest Store Release Confirmed

Ragnarock is like a wave of other VR music games inspired by Beat Saber, only this time with a decided focus on metal. The game features 30 different tracks in which players hammer drums to matching symbols at the front of a Viking ship while others row. There’s multiplayer for up to six players in which you can race to the finish with the best performance, but you can just play by yourself too.

Themed environments including trips to Asgard and Nidavellir help round out the package. A PC VR version also launched in full in July after a stint in Early Access. Check out a trailer above.

We went hands-on with the game around launch and came away impressed with what it offered. October 21 is a busy day for Quest owners, as similarly rock-themed VR music game, Unplugged, and Resident Evil 4 VR release that day too.

