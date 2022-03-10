Rhythm-Based Viking Game Ragnarock Coming To PSVR

After launching on the Quest Store last year, Ragnarock is looking to conquer more platforms — a PSVR port is on the way.

WanadevStudio announced the news in a tweet last week, confirming that the rhythm-based drumming game will be brought over to the PSVR ecosystem after launching for Quest and PC VR platforms last year.

Last year #Ragnarock has come to #metaquest. This year we are facing a new challenge porting to #PSVR We'll do our best to make it cross-platform for you. Let us know if you'll try Ragnarock on #Playstation! pic.twitter.com/ekHXkxUa9v — WanadevStudio (@WanadevStudio) March 4, 2022

There’s no confirmed date or window for the PSVR port yet — the studio only said that last year they worked on the Quest version of the game and this year they are “facing a new challenge” to bring Ragnarok to PSVR. So hopefully sometime this year is still on the cards.

The studio also noted that it will “do [its] best to make it cross-platform for you.”

The GIF attached to the tweet suggests the original PSVR headset is a sure bet, but given PSVR 2 is on the horizon, it wouldn’t be out of the question to expect a release on the newer headset as well. That being said, there’s no guarantee that PSVR 2 will even release this year, so who knows.

Ragnarock is a Viking-themed rhythm game that sees you bang drums to the beat of the music aboard a Viking ship — the boat’s crew will row in time with each of your bangs, moving the boat down closer to the finish. We named it one of the best rhythm and music games available for Quest, so we can’t wait for PSVR players to get their hands on it soon.

