Rainbow Reactor Fusion Releases This Week For Oculus Quest

Announced earlier this year, it looks like Rainbow Reactor Fusion is set to release later this week on September 17 for Oculus Quest.

Fusion is a color-matching puzzle title that follows up 2019’s Rainbow Reactor, available for PC VR on Steam with support for Valve Index, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift headsets. This follow-up title, Rainbow Reactor Fusion, was announced back in April and is set for release on PC VR and Oculus Quest.

The game was recently listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on the Oculus Store for Quest. While viewing the listing online doesn’t reveal any dates, clicking on the ‘More Info’ tab in VR on the Quest store shows a release date of September 17, 2021, as pictured below.

Nothing has changed on the PC VR side of things, with the Steam page just listing ‘Fall 2021’ as before. However, given the Quest releases seems to be incoming this week, it’s possible the SteamVR release will either coincide on the same date or launch soon after.

Rainbow Reactor: Fusion isn’t truly a sequel to the original title, as the core game will stay the same, but it does have a bunch of new features added in. The biggest is the addition of a single-player campaign mode, where you will have to clean up an abandoned factory that produces rainbow energy. There will also be classic arcade mode and a local party mode, the latter of which will require you to take turns and pass the headset around between players.

Rainbow Reactor: Fusion is available on September 17 for Oculus Quest. If you just can’t wait, Puzzle Bobble VR on Quest might help you scratch that itch.