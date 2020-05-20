Ready At Dawn Wants To Know If You Want Echo Combat On Quest (But Don’t Expect It Soon)

Echo VR developer Ready at Dawn is currently working on bringing the Echo Arena portion of the game to Oculus Quest, but you can already vote on if you want Echo Combat to make its way over too.

I mean, obviously you want that.

Ready at Dawn this week posted a feature request to Echo VR’s official Discord. The request is to ‘Bring Echo Combat to the Quest’ and already has plenty of votes indicating that people want that to happen. That said, don’t expect a port anytime soon no matter how many votes this gets.

“A reminder that we’re currently focused on Arena,” a member of the development team wrote under the request, “but feel free to submit and upvote any feature request.”

At the very least it will help Ready at Dawn gauge exactly what the demand is to bring the expansion to Quest. Whereas Echo Arena has players competing in matches much like a sport, Combat adds weapons into the equation for more traditional deathmatch modes and the like. We’re really fond of both modes but Combat definitely brought a fresh twist to the experience.

Still, Echo Arena is barely into its public beta testing phase at the moment, with a full release date unconfirmed, so don’t expect any concrete news on an Echo Combat port for some time. From what we’ve played, though, the port of Arena is shaping up very well.

Elsewhere, we’re still patiently awaiting news on Lone Echo 2 on Oculus Rift. Hopefully we’ll hear more soon.