Ready Player Two Sequel Novel Releasing This November

Big news in the book world today! Ready Player Two, the direct sequel to Ernest Cline’s 2011 break out novel, Ready Player One, is set for publication on November 24th, 2020.

Ernest Cline’s Ready Player One (2011) is a sci-fi novel set in a not-too-distant future where resource scarcity has left the world a shallow husk of what it once was forcing society indoors to instead live out most of their lives in VR. It reached the top of the sales charts and spent over 100 weeks on the New York Times bestsellers list before being adapted to film by Steven Spielberg in 2018. You can read and watch our review of the feature film by the same name at that link.

Check out the minimalist, albeit appropriate, cover image for Ready Player Two right here:

Cline has been working on the sequel novel for several years now, but we finally have a firm release date set. Plot details are scarce, but Cline has been clear in interviews that this will be a direct follow-up to the book itself, not the film. There are tons of differences between the two, which should make for an interesting continuation of the story.

The film went on to earn over $580M at the box office on a budget of around $160M and was considered a success. I’d be surprised if a film based on the sequel doesn’t materialize.

I don’t want to get into spoiler territory here, but let us know what you’d like to see happen in Ready Player Two down in the comments below. I certainly have plenty of ideas about where they could take the story considersing how completely the plot threads were tied off at the end.

You can pre-order Ready Player Two on Amazon for Kindle or hardcover right now.

