Real VR Fishing Japan DLC Part 1 Arrives August 18

Another DLC release is coming to Real VR Fishing — this time, it’s set in Japan.

Announced this week, the first installment of the Japan DLC will release for the Quest platform on August 18. The developers told UploadVR the paid content will include 10 new fishing spots for players to explore along with 58 new fish species to reel in.

The Japan DLC follows on from the US West DLC, which released late last year. That was the first piece of paid content added to game, following on from a series of free content updates rolled out since 2019. The US West DLC featured some iconic American locales — the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Lake Tahoe — with 76 new species spread across the locations. This week, developers also released some new locations in the US West DLC as well. Players who own that paid content can check out Snake River and Smith River fishing spots now.

The studio behind the impressive simulation title is Devs United Games (formerly known as MIRAGESOFT) and though the game is available on the Oculus Rift store, there’s no DLC listed there yet. Last year, we asked the developer whether PC VR players could expect the DLC releases to come to other platforms in the future. The response was that they “hope to release” the DLC content on PC VR one day, but had no concrete plans set in place. There’s also a Steam listing for Real VR Fishing from Devs United Games where PC players can wishlist it.

Real VR Fishing’s Japan DLC: Part 1 release is set for August 18 — keep an eye out for more details in the weeks to come.