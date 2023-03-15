Real VR Fishing Adds Lake Toya In Free Update

Real VR Fishing is adding seven free Japanese locations this year and the second, Lake Toya, arrives on March 15 for Quest.

Devs United Games will add these new fishing locations through free monthly updates across 2023, available for all existing owners. Following February’s update with Ebisu and Daikoku Rocks, March’s next update adds Lake Tōya, a volcanic caldera lake in Hokkaidō. Five further locations are planned and while those remain unconfirmed, you can take your guesses with the teaser pics below:

The second Japan free location is none other than the famous Lake Toya!🛶🏕️ This beautiful and sunny lake will be available for fishing from March 15th. (it is the perfect place to ride your new Swan boat!🦢) Your Japan journey in #RealVRFishing has not ended yet!⛩️ pic.twitter.com/UJ17LCIJeo — Real VR Fishing (@RealVRFishing) March 7, 2023

These monthly updates follow on from the two-part Japan DLC and US West DLC, which marked Real VR Fishing’s first paid add-ons after previous free updates. Between these packs, this introduced iconic US locations like Grand Canyon and Lake Tahoe, alongside Japan’s Mount Fuji and Hagachizaki Monkey Bay.

However, it’s unclear whether the PC VR version will receive these updates. The title is still listed with a “to be announced” release date on Steam.

Real VR Fishing is available now on the Meta Quest platform for $19.99. Steam and Pico 4 releases are also planned.