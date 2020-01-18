Rec Room Laser Tag Mode Now Available On Oculus Quest

Rec Room received an update this week that brings the Laser Tag game modes and maps to the Oculus Quest version of the game. The mode was previously only available to users on other platforms.

Laser Tag is one of the more popular game modes in Rec Room, which sees two teams of four compete with futuristic weapons in a team deathmatch format. As of this latest update, Quest users will be able to join the Laser Tag fun, with both maps, “Hangar” and “Cyberjunk City”, available on the Quest.

This isn’t the only new addition for Quest players either – according to a Reddit post detailing the update, “Quest players can now visit The Park (and all custom rooms build [sic] on top that base room).”

Rec Room was a launch title for the Oculus Quest, but it launched on the platform without some of its major game modes and drawcards. Laser Tag was one of them, but it was also notably missing the battle royale mode, Rec Royale. Despite the Quest port receiving some of those missing game modes since launch, such as Laser Tag, it likely won’t ever receive Rec Royale, due to the sheer size of the map and the work that would be required to bring it to the portable system.

Last September, Rec Room received a new game mode on all platforms called Stunt Runner. Not only was Stunt Runner available on all VR platforms, but it was available in the 2D versions of Rec Room on PS4 and mobile devices. The iPhone beta for Rec Room mobile started rolling out last June.

This Rec Room update also includes some other creation tool changes for all platforms. You can read the full patch notes for the update here.