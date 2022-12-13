Rec Room Launches Masters Of The Universe Event

Rec Room unveiled a new collaboration with Masters of the Universe. Best known for He-Man, MOTU adds a new set of themed items to the social VR game later today.

Following an NBA-themed collaboration in April and the House of Terror, Rec Room joins Mattel in celebrating Masters of the Universe’s 40th anniversary. Introducing new avatar costumes and accessories based on He-Man, Skeletor, Teela and the Power Sword, those can be bought from a Masters of the Universe pop-up shop until January 15. Afterwards, the items can be bought through the main store until March 31.

In a prepared statement, Rec Room outlined its event plans in full:

Each costume is made of three unique pieces that will also be sold individually, such as He-Man’s hair, outfit and bracelets, while players can also purchase a Power Sword for their avatar separately. Players can then take their new avatar items to take photos with Teela, He-Man and Skeletor while Castle Grayskull looms behind them. Wear the right combo of outfits and the three will give words of encouragement or evil comments through the Rec Room catalyst event system.

The Masters of the Universe event goes live today, and Rec Room is available now for free on PSVR, PC VR, and the Meta Quest platform, though Meta recently banned juniors from using it on Quest. Flatscreen editions are also available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS and Android with cross-progression support.