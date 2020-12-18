Rec Room’s Rec Royale Mode Is Out Now On Quest 2, Not Quest 1

Today Rec Room on Oculus Quest 2 got a big update with the inclusion of its beloved Rec Royale mode, which brings a battle royale format to the online social VR gaming platform. It features a shrinking circle, various weapons to loot, and a big map to explore with no respawns. Notably, it’s not coming to the original Oculus Quest at all.

Rec Royale Update available now! Head into Rec Room and battle it out with your friends on quest 2 and mobile. Good luck Troppers! Don’t get caught by the Swarm! #recroom pic.twitter.com/2CPrhYOZkz — Rec Room (@recroom) December 18, 2020

So yeah, that’s right, this is one of the first games we’ve seen with an entire slice of content that will be available on Quest 2 but not Quest 1 at all, whatsoever, even though the game itself is available on the same store for both headsets.

The move was originally announced back when the Quest 2 first launched. At that time, a developer explained, “Quest 1 doesnt [sic] seem to have the power to run such a large map w that many people, physics objects, etc.” The decision is a bit odd though, considering Population: One, a much larger, more robust, and more intricately designed (not to mention more graphically demanding) battle royale game with a quite large map runs on Quest 1 and Quest 2.

Due to how much more efficient and powerful the Quest 2 is compared to the original Quest though, it’s only a matter of time before this starts happening more and more often. Hopefully by that time the Quest 2 will be more readily available — so long as Facebook doesn’t release another new version again next year.

Rec Room is also nominated for our “Most Improved Social Platform” award in our Best VR of 2020 nominees list. Let us know what you think of this news down in the comment below!