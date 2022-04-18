Rec Room Teams With NBA For Branded Accessories From All 30 Teams

Rec Room is stepping up its efforts to tie-in with other properties with NBA-themed shirts and accessories available for all 30 teams.

Throughout the rest of the National Basketball Association 2022 post-season fans can add to their Rec Room avatars shirts and accessories from any pro team. Rec Room also has some NBA-themed spaces and activities added to the cross-platform multiplayer service.

A new NBA Experience is part of Rec Room’s lobby throughout the 2022 post-season where players can show off trick shots.

Rec Room is in a race against Meta and Roblox for mindshare among creators who can build cross-platform worlds with built-in tools. Rec Room recently shared that they have roughly 3 million monthly VR active users, mostly on Quest 2, while Meta’s Horizon Worlds recently partnered for a similar avatar program with the NFL during the Super Bowl and recently turned on payment tools for some creators in a limited test. Meta is also planning to build a version of its service that can run directly on the Web while Rec Room is already available on Android, iOS, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox, PC via Steam, and Oculus Quest.

