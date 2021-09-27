Rec Room Introduces Vehicles, Multiplayer Racing With Rec Rally On Sep 29

Available across all platforms from September 29, the Rec Rally update brings multiplayer racing and vehicles to Rec Room for the first time ever.

As you can see in the announcement trailer, embedded above, you’ll be racing in dune buggies across a sparse, dirt environment with a set race track. The map is designed to give you air time in select sections and you’ve got a boost button that pumps up your vehicle’s speed, which should make for some fun Mario Kart-esque moments.

The game supports up to 6 vehicles in each race, with cross-play enabled so you and your friends can race against each other no matter which platform they play on. This applies to both VR and traditional platforms too — Rec Room says that Rec Rally will be available and cross-play enabled on consoles, PC, Android, iOS, Oculus Quest and all other supported VR headsets.

We’ve reached out to confirm whether this specifically also includes the original Oculus Quest headset, which previously missed out on select content like Rec Royale. We will update this article if we receive a response.

According to Rec Room devs, the new dune buggy should also provide players with loads more combinations for existing social opportunities and experiences. “Rec Room users can go on a road trip with friends, or grab a paintball gun and hop in the driver’s seat for some vehicle-on-vehicle combat,” Rec Room said in a prepared statement. “Each vehicle supports dual-wielding objects while driving and has fully optimized controls across all platforms, with a clean intuitive feel on touch devices.”

The Rec Rally update goes live on September 29 at 10am PT on all supported Rec Room platforms.