GTA & Red Dead VR Mods At Risk After Take-Two Notice

A modder behind tools that make some of the world’s biggest games playable in VR may take some of them down after receiving a copyright notice from Patreon.

The modder who goes by LukeRoss is known for releasing tools that get a range of modern videogames playable in VR, including Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2, and many others. Updating his Patreon supporters today regarding a notice sent to him on behalf of Take-Two Interactive Software, he wrote that he was seeking clarification but would “err on the side of caution, and I will not risk other games being involved in the purge in case Patreon elects to shut down my page.”

“I don’t sell or host anything exploiting or repurposing their original IP and assets and my mods only work if the user already owns a legal copy of their original games. That said, if I get no clarifications from them allowing me to determine what they want removed, I will of course be forced to take down anything even remotely related to any product made or distributed by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., Rockstar Games, Inc. and 2K Games, Inc.,” he wrote. “That means that all posts, images, guides, recommendations, tutorials and above all my VR mods for GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, Mafia III: Definitive Edition will be taken down and will no longer be accessible to download.”

A support page on Patreon says “you have 48 hours from when we emailed you until we remove the content or your page to comply with the DMCA.”

We reached out to Take-Two for comment and will update this post if we receive substantive new information.