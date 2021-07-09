Red Dead Redemption 2 DLSS Support Could Help VR Mod Performance

Red Dead Redemption 2 is getting DLSS support, which could come in handy for that recently-released VR mod.

Deep Learning Super Sampling (or DLSS for short) is Nvidia’s solution for helping games hit higher framerates and resolutions without placing the expected demands on the given machine. It’s achieved with the help of AI rendering. It’s been used in a lot of games throughout the past few years but it’s particularly handy for games that require incredibly high-spec machines to begin with. With its giant open world and complex systems, Red Dead Redemption 2 fits into that category quite nicely.

The patch will arrive on July 13 for those placing the game with a GeForce RTX graphics card. In late May, developer Luke Ross released an unofficial mod for Red Dead 2, adding in VR support to the game. We tried it out back then and were impressed with the conversion, but the game still struggled run well on our 2060 Super.

We reached back out to Ross, who cautioned that DLSS might not work with the mod instantly and that it might need an update to get it working. “If I can make DLSS work with R.E.A.L. VR, it will certainly help people with lower-end systems,” Ross said. “Although even guys with RTX 3090 cards are always looking for ways to get higher resolution and frame rate, so it might be good for everybody in the end.”

We’ll certainly be diving back in next week to see if the DLSS has any possible effect on the mod. Meanwhile, DLSS support has come to official VR games too like Into The Radius and No Man’s Sky.