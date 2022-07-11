Red Matter 2 Coming August 18 To Quest 2 & PC VR

Vertical Robot, the studio behind upcoming VR sequel Red Matter 2, announced a release date confirming that it will arrive on August 18. Plus, a PC VR release has now been confirmed as well.

Vertical Robot announced Red Matter 2 back in April at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, but only confirmed a release on Quest 2 with no mention of other platforms.

We are very excited to finally announce that Red Matter 2 will be available on @MetaQuestVR and PC on August 18. To celebrate, here is our new cover art. Check it out! #VR #PCVR #Quest2 pic.twitter.com/kniOuEGAfb — Vertical Robot (@Vertical_Robot) July 8, 2022

Not only is the PC VR version now official, it also won’t be a delayed release or subject to any Quest 2 timed exclusivity. Red Matter 2 will launch on the same day for both Quest 2 and PC VR.

In a reply on Twitter, Vertical Robot confirmed that the PC VR version will be available on Steam, with a listing set to go live in the near future.

So far we’ve only got one good look at the game itself via the Quest Gaming Showcase’s reveal trailer, embedded above. There’s some elements returning from the original game — the two claws used to interact with the world, for example — as well as some new elements as well, such as the action sequences with gun gameplay and enemy drones to shoot down.

If you haven’t played the original, now is a great time to catch up. It was a solid adventure game on the original Quest headset that set quite a high visual standard — we’re hoping the sequel can do the same.

Red Matter 2 releases August 18 for Quest 2 via the Oculus Store and PC VR via Steam.