Report: Apple’s AR-VR Headset To Launch Second Half Of 2022

Taiwanese news outlet DigiTimes claims Apple’s rumored AR-VR headset will launch in the second half of 2022.

More than half of the world’s chips are manufactured in Taiwan as well as many consumer products. DigiTimes tends to cite “supply chain sources”, but has a mixed track record on accuracy.

The Information, Bloomberg and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo all claim Apple will release a sleek AR-VR headset as early as 2022 with high resolution color cameras. In February The Information claimed to have viewed images of a late-stage prototype “which show a sleek, curved visor attached to the face by a mesh material and swappable headbands”. The outlet drew an impression:

The report claims the product is in a second phase of prototype testing, with mass production slated for Q2 2022 in time for a launch later in the year.

Ming-Chi Kuo predicted the headset will be priced around $1000, but DigiTimes reports the price may rise to more than $2000 due to high component costs. The outlet claims the frame is made from a high strength lightweight magnesium alloy containing rare earth elements.