Report: PS5 Event Tentatively Scheduled For June 3

It sounds like new official details about Sony’s PS5 console could be revealed as early as next week.

Bloomberg is reporting that Sony is planning to host an event for the anticipated next-generation console on June 3. However, the report notes that this date could change. The digital show is intended to showcase games for PS5 though Bloomberg also warns that, even if it goes ahead, it won’t reveal every detail about the console, which is expected to release this holiday season.

All the same, it appears we’re closer than ever to learning more about the new console. Sony has been playing its cards unusually close to its chest thus far, only revealing the console’s controller, DualSense, and diving into its specs in a technical talk. Earlier this month we also got our first look at Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5, running on the new console.

We wouldn’t expect this show to provide any information about VR games on PS5, though. We know that the new console is backward compatible with the ‘vast majority’ of PS4 games, and that it supports the original PSVR headset. But a new PSVR to replace the old one isn’t expected to launch this year. Sony is prototyping such a device, however. Check out our article on everything we know about PSVR 2 thus far.

All the same, a look at games running on PS5 will help us gauge what to expect from the device from a VR perspective.

We’re hoping to see more next week, then. We’ve got our own digital event coming on June 8th, meanwhile; the Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition will spotlight brand new VR games and new content for your most anticipated titles. No matter which headset you use, it’s bound to be a great show.

