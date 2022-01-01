The hotly anticipated Resident Evil 2 and 3 VR mods are now available.

VR modder praydog has been working on these ports for the past few months, but just launched both mods over on GitHub. We’ve already gone hands-on with the Resident Evil 2 VR mod ourselves. You can see some gameplay below, though take note that this is an older build.

Resident Evil 2 & 3 VR Mods Now Available

All-in-all it’s an incredibly impressive effort. Not only has the developer got both games running in first-person but there’s also full motion controller support too, really embedding you in the experience. Weapon collision has been implemented so you can realistically swing a knife, and you can even watch all of the game’s original cutscenes in full 3D rather than just cutting to a virtual window (though, fair warning, this does break the composition of some scenes).

You’ll of course need to own the original games to play the mods and you’ll want a decent rig too given the added performance requirements VR adds on top of already-demanding games.

Between these VR mods and official ports, it’s now possible to play a large number of the mainline Resident Evil games with a headset. Resident Evil 7 got a great PSVR version all the way back in 2017 and Resident Evil 4 came to Quest 2 in October 2021. We’ve still got our fingers crossed that Resident Evil 8 will also be getting full VR support later down the line.

Are you going to be checking out the Resident Evil 2 and 3 VR mods? Let us know in the comments below!