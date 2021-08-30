Resident Evil 2 & 3 VR Mods In The Works

VR modder praydog is working on mods for Capcom’s recent remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3.

A first (and very early) look at the mod was posted online today. It shows footage from inside Raccoon City Police Department before moving out into the city in a sequence seen in Resident Evil 3.

Take a look below but, again, the mod is very early on so you’ll have to excuse the rubbery arms and side-by-side recording.

Even with those issues considered, though, this seems like impressive work. Both Resident Evil 2 and 3 are played in third-person, so praydog has not only had to get them running in first-person but also implement motion controls for the guns.

These are remakes of the original PlayStation games that released for PC, PS4 and Xbox One a few years back. Resident Evil 2 in particular was incredibly well-received, and we shudder at the mere thought of meeting either the massive Tyrant or the dreaded Nemesis in VR. In fact we already saw the former inside headsets in a Japan-exclusive arcade experience in 2019.

No word on when the mods might release just yet but we’ll let you know as soon as we heard word.

Resident Evil 7 does of course already support PSVR but the game was in first-person. Earlier this year Capcaom also released the first-person Resident Evil 8 but there was no VR support to speak of. We’re hoping that support might be introduced for Sony’s PS5 VR headset, which is expected to launch next year. Meanwhile, Facebook is developing an official version of Resident Evil 4 for the Oculus Quest 2, which is expected to launch later this year.

That makes the first Resident Evil one of the few entries in the mainline series not to get some sort of VR support. Who’s going to change that?