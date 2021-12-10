Resident Evil 4 VR Wins Best VR/AR At The Game Awards 2021

Resident Evil 4 VR took home the award for Best VR/AR at The Game Awards tonight.

The Quest 2 exclusive title took up the top (and only) VR/AR category at this year’s ceremony, beating out Hitman 3, I Expect You To Die 2, Lone Echo 2 and Sniper Elite VR.

The Best VR Game of the Year from @thegameawards is drumroll please 🥁🥁🥁 Resident Evil 4. A huge congrats to them & all the nominees. We hope you're all showered with unlimited confetti & high-fives tonight. #TheGameAwards @ArmatureStudio @CapcomUSA_ @RE_Games — Oculus (@oculus) December 10, 2021

As we said when the nominations were announced, it’s not exactly a true VR/AR category, given all the nominations were VR titles and there were no AR titles at all. Nonetheless, it was good to see Resident Evil 4 VR take home the win, as voted by fans and a jury, and to finally have a year without Beat Saber sneaking into the nominations.

That being said, Meta and Beat Games did make a surprise Beat Saber announcement during the ceremony — the next DLC pack is the Lady Gaga Music Pack, featuring 10 songs from Gaga’s catalog, available now.

In terms of other VR/AR content at the awards this year, it was pretty slim — Jim Carrey made a joke about meeting everyone in the metaverse in a recorded video segment, alongside a few other VR mentions by hosts or guest speakers, but that was about it.

The only other big VR announcement was that Among US is coming to VR for Quest, PC VR and PSVR. It was accompanied by a very short teaser, which you can watch here, showing that it’s a full 3D conversion of the popular flatscreen game. It’s being developed by Shell Games, the studio behind I Expect You To Die and Until You Fall. You can read more here.

What did you think of the Game Awards this year and who did you vote for in the Best VR/AR category? Let us know in the comments below.