Resident Evil 4 VR Storage Requirement For Oculus Quest 2 Revealed

Resident Evil 4 comes to Oculus Quest 2 on October 21 and you’ll need to have nearly 12GB of available storage to install it successfully.

Resident Evil 4 is expected to take up around 7.8GB of storage on Oculus Quest 2 after it is successfully installed, but you’ll need 11.51GB of available space to download and install the app, according to the game’s listing on the Oculus store.

That’s considerably less than Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond, which seems set to hold the record for largest Oculus Quest 2 game at a projected 40-45GB when it releases later this year. That’s so large it barely fits on the entry level 64GB headset which started shipping in late 2020. The Quest 2 system software takes up around 11.3GB, leaving around 52.7GB usable on the original headset for games and other content. We’ll be curious, then, if a player has nothing else stored on their 64GB Quest 2 can they get both of Facebook’s biggest 2021 Quest 2 exclusive content releases installed at the same time?

Facebook now sells 128GB and 256GB models of Oculus Quest 2 for $299 and $399 respectively. Later this month, Facebook will host its Connect event to lay out next steps for its ambitions in VR and AR. We don’t know precisely what that means yet, Facebook has announced key details for its standalone VR headsets at Connect in previous years. While we can reasonably expect major new game announcements coming to the Quest platform at Connect, the company indicated previously a high-end in-development Quest Pro headset isn’t scheduled to launch in 2021.