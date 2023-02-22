Resident Evil 4 Remake ‘VR Mode’ For PSVR 2 Now In Development

New tweets from a Resident Evil Twitter account indicate that development has started on PSVR 2 content for the Resident Evil 4 Remake, set to release next month.

The tweets in question come from the official Resident Evil account on Twitter and while the content was tweeted in Japanese, running the tweets through online translators does reveal some info. Translations of the first tweet indicate that the studio has “started development” on a “VR mode” for the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Translations of the second tweet indicate that the VR mode will be “distributed as free DLC for PlayStation5 / PlayStationVR2.”

What’s most interesting about these new tweets is that they refer to a ‘VR Mode’, which is the same language used to describe Resident Evil Village’s PSVR 2 support. In the initial announcement, Capcom described VR support for the RE4 Remake as ‘PSVR 2 Content‘, stopping short of saying the entire game would be playable in VR.

All that said, this remains unverified and the unreliable nature of online translators means that we can’t be certain what the ‘VR Mode’ will and won’t include. Regardless of what content is included, it seems fair to assume that the PSVR 2 support might not arrive for the Resident Evil 4 Remake at launch. The remake is set for a March 23 release date – a month away – and according to these tweets, development on VR support has only just begun. Plus, the description of it being “distributed as free DLC” makes a post-launch arrival seem even more likely.

This will be the second version of Resident Evil 4 available on VR headsets. Previously, Meta released a reimagining of the original for the Quest platform, translated and re-worked for VR by Amarture. However, this new version of RE4 coming next month is a full remake and any VR content is likely to look – and play – very differently to that Quest release.

Earlier this week, PSVR 2 supported went live for Resident Evil Village on PS5. Stay tuned for our full review coming next week.