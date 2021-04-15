Resident Evil 4 VR Is Coming To Oculus Quest 2

Legendary survival horror shooter, Resident Evil 4, is coming to Oculus Quest in the future as Resident Evil 4 VR.

The port was announced at the new Resident Evil Showcase today. This will a brand new take of Resident Evil 4 that shifts the iconic third-person over the shoulder camera view to first-person. In the game, you play as Leon Kennedy, who travels to Europe to rescue the President’s daughter in the midst of a zombie (sort of) outbreak.

Resident Evil 4 VR Announced

The first gameplay showed some interesting changes to the gameplay. Firstly, players could use knives and weapons at the same time, and also interact with items in the environment in realistic ways, like turning crank handles and typing on typer writers. There’s even an in-VR version of the classic inventory system. The port is developed by Armature.

And that’s about all we know for now. More details will be included in next week’s Oculus Gaming Showcase, which airs on April 21 at 3pm PT. There’s no details on release dates for now and Quest is the only confirmed platform.

The existence of Resident Evil 4 VR actually leaked a few months ago, but it’s still not the VR Resident Evil game many were expecting. Resident Evil 8 is releasing next month and, as a sequel to the PSVR-supported Resident Evil 7, fans had hoped there would be some form of VR support in this one too. That doesn’t look like it’s happening at least for now.

