Watch: Resident Evil 4 VR Gameplay Montage Has 3+ Minutes Of Footage

Capcom and Facebook have shown us a fair bit of Resident Evil 4 VR over the past two weeks, but not in the form of a trailer or extended gameplay walkthrough.

Instead, everything we’ve seen for the upcoming Oculus Quest 2 exclusive came in the form of short gameplay clips spread across last week’s Resident Evil Showcase and yesterday’s Oculus Gaming Showcase. Rather than rifling back through each to see a few seconds at a time, we’ve gathered all of the footage so far into one handy video you can see below.

Resident Evil 4 Gameplay Montage

Most of the footage is taken from the game’s opening hours, including the iconic village standoff in the opening 30 minutes and your first encounter with the enormous El Gigante. But it’s all focused on how developer Armature is changing the game up, too. For starters, the entire game is now played in first-person but, as we confirmed yesterday, it will also introduce dual-wielding weapons and a new physical inventory system in which you can grab weapons and items from your body.

A lot of the interactions look really interesting, too. First Aid Sprays are now applied by actually turning the spray on yourself, and typewriters have individual keys you can press. Leon’s health, meanwhile, displays from the top.

Resident Evil 4 VR is coming to Quest 2 later this year. It’s the first full exclusive to Quest 2, meaning you won’t be able to play it on your Quest 1. Are you looking forward to the game? Let us know in the comments below!