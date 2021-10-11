Resident Evil 4 VR’s Japanese Promo Is Kinda Gross

Facebook’s done some wild advertising for its Oculus Quest 2 line-up of late (including an elaborate Billie Eilish routine), but this Resident Evil 4 VR promo takes the cake.

The short, 15-second teaser for the upcoming port of the horror classic was just posted on Oculus Japan’s Youtube page (as seen below). It features someone playing the game on the Oculus Quest 2 before a set of hands reach out and snatch them away. It’s pretty gross.

Some of them are nightmarishly shaped with spikes protruding from their arms – a possible nod to one of the game’s later enemies. It sends shivers down the spine just thinking about it.

It’s a cool way to promote the experience, which is going to bring the entire RE4 package into VR, exclusively on the Oculus Quest 2. For the first time we’ll be playing as Leon from a first-person perspective, and Facebook and Capcom have reworked many of the game’s systems to fit inside VR. It’s a shame the video doesn’t include any actual footage of the game itself, though.

Still, the live-action ad is a good indication of just how important the VR port is to Facebook’s holiday line-up for Quest 2. Aside from RE4, it looks like Medal of Honor and After The Fall are the big holiday games for the platform this year.

Resident Evil 4 VR launches on October 21.