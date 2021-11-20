Resident Evil 4 VR Mercenaries Mode Arriving In 2022, Leak Reveals

It looks Resident Evil 4 VR will be getting the much-requested Mercenaries mode sometime in 2022.

Biohazard Cast reported on an Oculus YouTube video with a trailer for the mode, revealing it will arrive as a free update next year. The video has since been made unlisted but not before the site uploaded its own version (found below) and Twitter users have found a link to the original video, too.

Mercenaries is a bonus mode for the game that has been included in every single version of RE4 since the game’s original launch on Gamecube nearly two decades ago (excluding RE4 VR). It sends players back into some of the game’s best levels to fight hordes of enemies against the clock, attempting to get higher scores. It even allows you to play as other characters from the game and universe for the first time. In the traditional game, it’s a lot of fun and even spawned spin-off titles later on in the franchise.

Its omission in Resident Evil 4 VR was one of our key complaints about the game when it released last month. Two bonus campaigns starring Ada Wong were also missing, but there’s no confirmation that they’ll also be included in future updates just yet.

Missing piece aside, we thought Resident Evil 4 VR was great. “There are a lot of rough edges to this port like the constant cutting to virtual screens, lack of spatial audio and certain combat encounters that simply don’t translate well to VR,” we said in our review. “But, for every moment of Wii-waggle boulder dodging or tarnished memories of once much more demanding boss fights, developer Armature mines gold elsewhere.”

