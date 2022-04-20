Resident Evil 4 VR’s Mercenaries Update Launches Today… With A Big Head Mode

Surprise! The Resident Evil 4 VR Mercenaries update is available today as a free upgrade.

Meta revealed the update during the Quest Gaming Showcase today with a new trailer you can see below.

Resident Evil 4 VR Mercenaries Update Arrives

Fans have been waiting for The Mercenaries update since the game launched as a Quest 2 exclusive late last year. The original Resident Evil 4 featured this bonus mode in which players could take on the role of multiple characters beyond Leon Kennedy and stave off waves of enemies in maps taken from the core campaign.

As the trailer shows, though, today’s update has a few twists. You’ll still be able to play as different characters, including fan favorites like Ada and Wesker, but there are also specific missions to complete that will earn you unique rewards. You’ll be able to unlock a Big Head mode for the game, for example, or play with a black and white filter for that classic horror feel.

You’ll also be able to earn some extra unlockables for the campaign that didn’t feature in the core release. That includes new outfits for Leon and Ashley as well as new weapons.

Today’s release brings Resident Evil 4 VR up to par with the original console and PC releases, then. Even without these additions, we thought the game was a great take on a classic and well worth checking out. If you have a PC and a compatible headset, you might also want to check out some of the amazing mods for other games in the series that are in development right now.