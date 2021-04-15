Confirmed: Resident Evil 4 VR Is The First Quest 2 Exclusive

The newly-revealed Resident Evil 4 VR is the first fully exclusive game confirmed for the Oculus Quest 2.

Facebook confirmed the news to us following the game’s announcement. That means that, not only will the game not be coming to PC VR and PSVR headsets, it also won’t be coming to the Oculus Quest 1. Since Quest 2’s launch in October 2020 every single app that’s launched for the platform has also come to its predecessor. Quest 2 versions of apps might have improved fidelity, but the content between any two given apps will almost always be identical.

Resident Evil 4 VR Is A Quest 2 Exclusive

When Quest 2 was first announced, however, we asked Facebook if the headset may eventually get games that are exclusive to Quest 2 only, and won’t come to Quest 1. The company told us that may happen in the future. Quest 2 is a more powerful device than the original headset, utilizing Qualcomm’s XR2 chip, hence why it’s been able to push the visuals and performance of existing apps further.

We only have a few details on Resident Evil 4 thus far, but it’s looking like a full port of the 2004 classic which puts the action in first-person for the first time. You’ll aim with the Oculus Touch controllers, but there’s still a lot to learn about how the gameplay will properly translate. More will be revealed during next week’s Oculus Gaming Showcase.

What do you make of Resident Evil 4 VR being a full Quest 2 exclusive? Were you hoping to play it on Quest 1 and, if so, will you upgrade to the new headset now? Let us know in the comments below.