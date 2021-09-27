Resident Evil 4 VR Releases Oct 21 For Quest 2, New Gameplay Trailer Debuts

Facebook debuted a new gameplay trailer for Resident Evil 4 VR and announced that the game will release on October 21, exclusively for Oculus Quest 2.

The action-packed new gameplay trailer above is the best look we’ve got at the game yet, following on from the footage from April.

Resident Evil 4 VR was announced earlier this year at Capcom’s Resident Evil showcase, developed by Armature as a Quest 2 exclusive. This means that only Quest 2 owners (and, presumably, any upcoming standalone Oculus headsets that have yet to be announced) will be able to get their hands on this VR port of the seminal survival horror game. The original Quest headset won’t be supported, nor will the title release on PC VR or PSVR platforms either.

As previously announced, Facebook says you’ll be able to play standing or seated with support for different modes of movement, including both teleportation and roomscale. We also got some more details on some of the changes being made to the game to adapt it to VR, as per the Oculus blog:

You’ll still move by using the analog stick, but Armature has added a full upper-body rig on top of Leon’s character to combine his movement with the dual-handed interactivity achieved with Touch controllers. Weapons and items have been re-engineered as physical objects, so you can pick them up and interact with them. Lastly, rather than navigating a menu to swap out weapons, you can grab them off your body.

The announced release date means that the game will be available before Facebook’s annual Connect AR and VR developer conference, which is set to start later than usual this year on October 28. We previously thought we might hear about a RE4 release date there, but it seems the title will release a week earlier instead, just in time for Halloween at the end of the month.

Resident Evil 4 VR will be available exclusively on Oculus Quest 2 on October 21.