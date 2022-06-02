Resident Evil 4 Remake To Get PSVR 2 Content

A Resident Evil 4 remake is coming to PS5 and will feature PSVR 2 content.

Sony confirmed as much during the State of Play Showcase today. We got a look at the classic game remade for the current generation of headsets, but it stopped sort of showing us any real gameplay. The end of the trailer confirmed that the game will include PSVR 2 content.

It’s interesting that the trailer used the term ‘PSVR 2 content’ rather than confirming the full remake will support PSVR 2. Resident Evil 4 was of course already remade for VR – the game released on the Quest 2 headset in 2021. The entire original game was playable from start to finish in VR. Can we expect the same from the Resident Evil 4 Remake or does ‘content’ perhaps suggest there will be a different mode specific to VR?

We’ll have to wait to find out. For now, we also know that Resident Evil 8 is also coming to PSVR 2 as well as Horizon Call of the Mountain.