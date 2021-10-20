Facebook Responds To Changes To Sexist Sequences In Resident Evil 4 VR

Facebook says it worked with Capcom and developer Armature to implement some changes to the upcoming VR version of Resident Evil 4 that update it “for a modern audience”.

Earlier this month reports surfaced that the new version of the game, which launches tomorrow, made dialogue and animation changes, specifically to the character of Ashley Graham, the President’s daughter. Protagonist Leon Kennedy is sent to rescue Graham when she’s captured by an unknown group, and players spend much of the game protecting her as they escort her to safety. Leon is also aided by Ingrid Hannigan, a government agent that provides support over comms.

Having played through Resident Evil 4 VR, we can confirm there are changes made to Leon’s interactions with both characters. This includes the removal of some dialogue. For example, in your first call with Hannigan, Leon originally says: “Somehow I thought you would be a little older.” Now the call cuts straight to the next line. In another scene later on, another character named Luis comments on Ashley’s appearance, noting that “the President has equipped his daughter with ballistics, too” as the camera focuses on her chest. This moment from that scene has been removed too, and there are other similar changes throughout.

There are also dialogue changes in-game. In older versions, if a player aimed a weapon under Ashley’s skirt, she’d pull her skirt over her knees and call for Leon to stop. That dialogue has been removed, though the animation remains.

A Facebook spokesperson issued the following statement about changes to the game: “Oculus Studios, Armature, and CAPCOM partnered closely to remaster Resident Evil 4 from the ground up for VR. This includes immersive environments and high-resolution graphics. It also includes select changes to in-game dialogue and animations that we believe will update Resident Evil 4 for a modern audience.”

The actual gameplay content of Resident Evil 4, however, is otherwise unchanged. We thought this was a great port of an all-time classic, and you can read our full review right here.