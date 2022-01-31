Resident Evil 4 VR Update Adds Left-Handed Features, New Locomotion Options

Resident Evil 4 VR is getting a new update today that improves the game’s accessibility features.

Headlining today’s patch is support for controller-based movement. This means Leon will walk in the direction you point your hand, which is a preferred method of movement for many in VR.

Left-handed players will also be glad to know that you can now swap which controller lets you move with the analog stick. You can also now adjust your height and toggle different positions for your holsters. Finally, you’ll be able to change the color of your laser sight and there are tweaks for reloading and bug fixes too.

And, in case you were wondering, this isn’t the update that’s going to add the previously-promised Mercenaries mode to the game. The unlockable bonus mode, which pits you against hordes of enemies in the game’s environments, was missing from release last year despite being present in every other version of Resident Evil 4. It’s expected to be added back into the game later on in 2022 for free.

Even with Mercenaries missing, though, we think Resident Evil 4 VR is a superb port and one of the best games you can currently play on Meta Quest 2. Not every element of the original translates to VR well, but developer Armature did a first-rate job updating the visuals and making as many elements as possible feel immersive. It’s one of the best ways to experience the series in VR, though PSVR support for Resident Evil 7 and VR mods for the remakes of 2 and 3 are great options, too.

Are you going to try Resident Evil 4 VR’s updated accessibility options? Let us know in the comments below!