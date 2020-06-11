Resident Evil 7 Passes 900,000 PSVR Users

Nearly three and a half years after launch, Capcom’s Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is nearing a total of one million VR users.

As of writing, the horror sequel has seen 902,910 VR users. That is according to the game’s official stat-tracking site. Players must opt-in to be counted in the stats, so the real number could well have passed a million by now. Last time we checked in during August 2018, the game had passed 500,000 users. Resident Evil 7 launched in January of 2017, a few months after PSVR launched.

With over 5 million players in total, the VR userbase represents 17.14% of all players. That’s a surprising statistic considering Resident Evil 7 is also available on Xbox One and PC without any VR support. PSVR itself has sold over 5 million units, so it’s a significant chunk of that userbase, too.

Resident Evil 7 remains one of the most polished and terrifying VR experiences on the market today. The entire campaign and much of the DLC that’s since released for it can be played inside Sony’s headset. Sadly, VR support for the PC version of the game hasn’t materialized since release.

Earlier this year rumors claimed that the unannounced Resident Evil 8 will feature VR support, which wasn’t included in the recent remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3. The series did, however, return to VR in the form of arcade games exclusive to Japan last year. We got to try them out for ourselves in the most recent episode of The VR Culture Show.

Could Resident Evil 7 officially break 1 million VR users this year? Or will it take a little longer? We’ll be keeping a keen eye on the stats to find out.