Resident Evil 7 Is Coming To PS5, PSVR 2 Support Unconfirmed

Resident Evil 7, one of the all-time best PSVR titles, is coming to PS5. But there’s no confirmation of PSVR 2 support just yet.

Capcom today announced that RE7 will arrive on PS5 (and Xbox Series consoles) later in 2022 alongside the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3. The PS5 version will feature ray tracing, higher frame rates and support for DualSense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. It’ll be a free upgrade for anyone that owns the existing game on PS4. So far we only have one image of the PS5 version, which you can see below.

Though there’s no mention of PSVR 2 support in today’s announcement, the PS4 version of Resident Evil 7 fully integrated PSVR using the DualShock 4 controller. It seems quite possible that the PS5 version of the game could one day end up supporting PSVR 2 whenever it eventually releases.

The game’s follow-up, Resident Evil 8, released on PS4 and PS5 last year without VR support, but we’re again holding our breath for a PSVR 2 version in the future. So far Sony itself has only officially announced one game for its new headset in the form of Horizon Call of the Mountain, but we’re keeping a list of other announced and rumored titles here.

Resident Evil 7 saw the series shift back to its horror roots and implement a first-person camera for the first time in a mainline entry. We still rank the game in both our lists of the best PSVR games and overall best VR games.

Resident Evil 2 and 3, meanwhile, don’t have any VR support to speak off, but there is a pretty great PC VR mod that implements motion controls and a first-person view for each game.