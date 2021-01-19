Resident Evil 7 Surpasses 1 Million PSVR Users

Nearly four years on from release and over one million people have played horror hit Resident Evil 7: Biohazard inside PSVR.

Capcom’s official stat tracking website shows that, as of January 14th 2021, over 1,010,000 people have played the game inside Sony’s headset. That’s 14.49% of all players that opted into the ResidentEvil.net service (currently just under 7 million) across PS4, Xbox and PC.

It’s been a long road to one million for Resident Evil 7; we reported that the game had crossed the 9,000,000 mark by June of 2020. At the start of last year, Sony confirmed that PSVR itself had sold over 5 million units, so this is bound to count for a significant chunk of the current PSVR userbase, though bear in mind that some of this could be attributed to multiple accounts on the same console etc.

Resident Evil 7 remains one of PSVR’s best games to this day, giving us a taste of true AAA horror on the platform. It’s ridiculously scary but also filled with moments you simply have to see.

Sadly, we’ve since seen remakes of both Resident Evil 2 and 3 and yet no VR support for either. Japan got two new arcade-exclusive Resident Evil games, but we’ve tried them and don’t think they’re all that. The upcoming Resident Evil 8 returns to the first-person perspective but Capcom is yet to announce any VR support for the game on PC or PS5, the latter of which doesn’t support PSVR for native games. There are rumors, however, that PSVR support is indeed included in the experience.

