Resident Evil 7 VR Mod Will Add Motion Controls, New Gameplay Revealed

Modder praydog’s incredible work bringing the Resident Evil series to VR continues, this time with motion controls for Resident Evil 7.

The developer recently showed off their latest work on the Resident Evil 7 VR mod, which includes full support for motion controllers. Check out some in-progress gameplay below.

Resident Evil 7 VR Mod Gets Motion Controls

Praydog already brought Resident Evil 2 and 3 to VR with two excellent mods that also included motion controller support, and their work on a Resident Evil 8 mod also includes motion controls. But Resident Evil 7 is significant because the game of course already released on PS4 with full support for PSVR. An official PC VR port never materialized but, even then, that version of the game relied on a DualShock 4 and head-based aiming. Putting motion controls into the experience is a big step up.

The mod isn’t quite ready for prime time yet but hopefully we’ll have more to share on that front in the near future. There’s also been some extra add-ons to the existing Resident Evil 2 VR mod, including support for more traditional movement from Ashok0 which you can grab from here.

Last week Capcom confirmed it would be bringing Resident Evil 7 to next-gen consoles later in 2022. We’ve got our fingers crossed that this might mean we’ll see official support for PSVR 2 when the headset releases, and there are still rumors Resident Evil 8 could get VR support too. Combined with Armature’s ace port of Resident Evil 4 to VR, it seems like RE fans are well served when it comes to headsets.

Will you be checking out Resident Evil 7’s VR mod when it releases? Let us know in the comments below!