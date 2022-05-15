Resident Evil 8’s VR Mod Might Be The Best Fan Conversion Yet

With 2022 relatively slow out of the gates for major new VR releases, the VR modding community has more than picked up the slack with a slew of fantastic new mods.

Last week we saw a great mod for Elden Ring, and there’s also been support for Wolfenstein II and more. But Praydog’s Resident Evil 8 VR mod might just be the best of them.

Praydog already impressed with fantastic conversions of Resident Evil 2 and 3 in VR, which brought both games into first-person and implemented motion controls. But next week’s Resident Evil 8 mod — which releases alongside identical support for Resident Evil 7 on PC — ports a game that was helpfully already played in first-person. That makes this a much more natural transition.

And it shows. There are moments — long sections, even — where this mod feels like an official conversion of the horror game done by Capcom itself. Check out over 35 minutes of gameplay just below.

Resident Evil 8 VR Mod: 35 Minutes Of Gameplay

The most impressive part of the mod is the implementation of motion controls, which makes aiming a much more natural experience whilst retaining the challenge. Plus there’s some brilliantly funny moments, like holding Ethan’s newborn child, Rose, in your arms, only to discover she sticks to your left hand.

There’s some trickier points, of course. Watching cutscenes in VR is an incredible novelty at first, but forced camera movements — a big VR no no since the early days — quickly makes you queasy and they happen very often.

All-in-all, though, this is easily one of the most impressive and polished VR mods we’ve ever seen, up there with the fantastic support for Alien Isolation and The Outer Wilds. Now we can only hope that Capcom learns a few lessons from this unofficial port if/when it finally decides to bring Resident Evil 8 (and remaster 7) to PSVR 2 and PC VR. We’ve still got our remaining two fingers crossed for that. Lycans got the rest of them.

