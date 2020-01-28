Rumor: Resident Evil 8 To Return To First Person, VR Unconfirmed

New rumors circling the internet this week state that the unannounced Resident Evil 8 will return to a first-person perspective.

These rumors originate from Biohazard Declassified, which cites an email to its tips line. This isn’t much to go on, but the site claims the email address providing the tip shares the same username with the individual that leaked Resident Evil multiplayer spin-off, Project Resistance, last year. Not only that but popular gaming Twitter account, Nibel, backed up the report by saying it “matches with stuff I’ve been hearing”.

Even so, take this with a grain of salt for now.

The original tip states that Resident Evil 8 will be returning to the first-person view seen in Resident Evil 7, which supported PSVR. The first-person perspective made the game ideal for VR support, and it remains one of our favorite games on the headset to this day. However the more recent entries in the series, remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3, went with third-person camera perspectives and didn’t include VR support.

The tip doesn’t make any mention of if Resident Evil 8 VR support could be on the cards, though. We’re assuming that, if Capcom is making another game in the series, it will be appearing on PS5, which is out later this year. We don’t think a new PSVR headset will release alongside the console, though it will support the original device. Resident Evil 8 would be a really great way to drive excitement for the new headset, much like Resident Evil 7 did.

The rumor also states that Ethan from Resident Evil 7 will return as the main character and that zombies will be returning to the franchise. Though Capcom hasn’t released a VR Resident Evil game since 2017, it has launched two Japan-exclusive arcade titles. We tested them both out in the most recent episode of The VR Culture Show.

Again, it’s all rumors for now but we’ve got our fingers crossed that Resident Evil 8 VR support will happen. Even if we’ll be too scared to actually play it.