Dystopian Action RPG Resist Releases On Quest Nov 11

Resist, a new action RPG from The Binary Mill, developers of Mini Motor Racing X and Gun Club VR, releases for Oculus Quest on November 11.

Resist appeared on the ‘Coming Soon’ section of the Quest store this week, and some further info in the description of the announcement trailer reveals a release date set for next Thursday. It’s a dystopian action RPG ‘designed exclusively for Quest’ that looks quite impressive in the short trailer embedded above.

It looks to be a mixture of Spider-Man-esque swinging action combined with some gunplay and puzzles set around a dystopian-alien/robot-invasion narrative:

A dystopian future. An authoritarian regime. A tale of violence, intrigue, and hope. Swing from towering skyscrapers and battle deadly enemies as you fight to free your city from the evil that consumes it. Will you bow to the forces of oppression? Or will you have the strength to Resist?

Most notably, the game also features an open world for you to explore (in this case, the city of ‘Concord’) and choose to either progress through the main campaign story or take on ‘dozens’ of side quests where you can “pillage data facilities, fight enemy hordes, and learn more about the colorful characters of the Resistance.”

There will be a skill tree for leveling up and improving abilities, along with online leaderboards so you can compete for high scores online with select skill challenges.

Resist will release exclusively for Oculus Quest on November 11 — you can wishlist it on the Oculus Store now. There’s no mention of any other platforms just yet — it looks like it’s Quest exclusive, at least at launch.