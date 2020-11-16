Resolution Games Will Publish Carly And The Reaperman On Oculus Quest In 2021

Resolution Games is planning to bring Carly and the Reaperman to Oculus Quest in 2021 from Odd Raven Studio.

The game originally released in 2018 on Steam with asymmetrical cooperative play that sees you try to escape the underworld with a giant Reaperman picking up platforms as “the little girl Carly jumps on top of the platforms that the Reaperman places. You can either control both characters by yourself, or grab a friend to play with,” according to the developer. The title carries very positive reviews on Steam and seems to be a pretty solid fit with Resolution’s multiplayer party games already available on Quest, like Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale and Acron: Attack of the Squirrels.

The agreement to work together and port the game to Oculus Quest and Quest 2 for the first time marks a major move for Resolution Games. The company hints that this is likely the first of many such publishing partnerships after successfully launching six games to Oculus Quest already. That’s no easy feat considering Facebook’s tight curation system and a press release from Resolution Games announcing the move says the studio now has a headcount of more than 70 people with 12 titles total in its portfolio.

We’ll be curious to see how the asymmetrical gameplay on Oculus Quest works. Resolution’s existing game Acron features a player in VR fighting over acorns with little squirrels who play the game from phones or tablets. Its a pretty fun dynamic and there’s not a whole lot else like it in VR. We’d love to see details on how exactly Carly and the Reaperman’s cooperative play will work on Oculus Quest — or what devices might be supported for that mode — but Resolution isn’t sharing that yet.

You can check out the original trailer for the game below and find it on Steam: