Resolution Games Teases Dec. 15 Showcase & Game Release

Resolution Games announced a Showcase for its games on December 15th.

The showcase kicks off at 9 am Pacific time at the livestream embedded below. Hosted by founder and CEO Tommy Palm, the event promises “more announcements from the studio in a single day than ever before,” according to Resolution Games. That day will see the release of Demeo’s latest campaign, Reign of Madness, but Resolution is also teasing “a whole new game you can get your hands on December 15 that will be unlike anything we’ve released before.”

Resolution already offers a strong selection of VR titles across a range of genres, including Ultimechs, Blaston, Bait!, Acron: Attack of the Squirrels! and Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale. We’ll be curious to see what the studio is cooking up for release on December 15th, as well as for the months ahead, as VR moves toward the release of PSVR 2 and Quest 3. It sounds like they have a lot in store so be sure to check back for the livestream.