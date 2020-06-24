Blaston Dev Resolution Games Hires id Software Co-Founder Tom Hall For ‘Unannounced Projects’

id Software co-founder Tom Hall is joining VR-dedicated studio, Resolution Games.

The developer is joining Resolution as a Senior Creative Director. Resolution confirmed to Upload that Hall will be working at the studio full-time, though will be operating remotely in San Francisco; Resolution itself is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The team also confirmed that Hall will be working on “unannounced projects” at the studio.

Hall is an industry veteran, having helped found id alongside John Romero and John Carmack (who, obviously went on to do some VR work of his own) in 1991. Though he left the studio in the early stages of developing Doom, he later joined Duke Nukem developer 3D Realms and went on to co-found Ion Storm alongside Romero. That studio also developed titles like Deux Ex.

“These are still the early days of what will become a fascinating technology woven into our lives, and I can’t wait to see what bold, fun experiences we can make together,” Hall said in a prepared statement.

Resolution is best known for accessible VR games like Acron: Attack of the Squirrels and Angry Birds: Isle of Pigs. Currently the team is working on two announced projects, including Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale. Last week at the Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition we also revealed the first gameplay for Blaston, a VR dueling game in which players face off in 1 vs 1 matches. These types of experiences are very different to the games Hall worked on in his 30+ year career. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the developer’s work at Resolution Games, then.