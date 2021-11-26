Resolution Games Acquires New VR Studio

Resolution Games acquired Zero Index, the studio that helped port Carly and the Reaperman over to Oculus Quest earlier this year.

The Zero Index team is based in Sweden and will be rebranded to ‘Resolution Tech’ in light of the acquisition. To be clear, this is not the actual developer of Carly and the Reaperman, named Odd Raven Studios, but the team that partnered with Resolution to bring the game to Quest earlier this year. The team currently consists of only four employees but Resolution says it will grow the studio and continue to “draw on the incredible well of technical talent in the East Sweden region.”

Here’s what Resolution Games CEO Tommy Palm had to say about the acquisition:

The Zero Index team has a number of impressive accomplishments under their belt, including their exemplary work that helped us bring Carly and the Reaperman to Oculus Quest earlier this year. Demand for great VR and AR experiences is growing at an exponential rate. With more hardware choices than ever in the pipeline from tech’s biggest players, having a team experienced in bringing games to different markets and platforms will help us continue to reach new players everywhere they choose to play.

Zero Index CEO Tomas Ahlström says that the acquisition is “an exciting step for both teams” and they’re “thrilled to be a part of [Resolution’s] future vision.”

Resolution also announced four new additions to the company — Natalie Mellin as Head of People & Culture, Ebba Waltré as General Counsel, Johan Gästrin as Product Manager and Rickard Åstrand as Finance Director.

Last week, Resolution Games announced Ultimechs, a new game in development that looks like it mixes Rocket League with mechs in VR. It’s scheduled for release on “leading VR platforms” sometime in 2022.