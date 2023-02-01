Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye Arrives On ‘Major VR Platforms’ This Year

Peanut Button confirms Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye is in development, bringing a new point-and-click adventure to “major VR platforms” later this year.

Set one year after The Secret of Retropolis, Retropolis 2 continues the story of robo-detective Philip Log and Jenny Montage, an “automated femme fatale that just can’t keep herself out of trouble.” With Log facing an “enigmatic” new villain, you won’t need to play the original first; Peanut Button confirms Retropolis 2 “welcomes new visitors to the city of robots, and can be experienced as its own miniseries” across four new episodes. You can read the full gameplay description below.

Using Philip Log’s extendo-arms, the player is able to collect items from afar, use them to overcome obstacles, and move the plot forward. Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye also features enchanted logic puzzles, new rotation mechanics, and movement between different environments, offering a more challenging adventure with a substantially longer play time than the previous game. With improved graphics and character animation, returning to Retropolis is more jaw-dropping than ever.

“We’re thrilled to bring the story of Retropolis to the next level,” said Asaf Geva, Peanut Button’s lead developer in a prepared statement. “The first game ended on a cliffhanger, and our fanbase has been eagerly waiting for a sequel. We can’t wait for players to experience the new episodes and return to the city of robots. But we also wanted to make sure Retropolis 2 is just as fun and self-contained for new players joining the ride.”

Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye arrives “on major VR platforms later in 2023.” When asked for clarification, Peanut Button confirmed to UploadVR this includes Meta Quest, Pico, PC VR via Steam, and Vive XR Elite.