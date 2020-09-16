Rez Infinite Is Coming To Oculus Quest Headsets This October

Confirmed today at Facebook Connect, the classic psychedelic rail shooter Rez Infinite is coming to the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 on October 13.

The original Rez released in 2001 for the Dreamcast and PlayStation 2, but was re-released as Rez Infinite (with VR support and some new content) for the PlayStation 4 and PC a few years ago. Now, Rez Infinite is making a move over to Facebook’s Quest platform, releasing for both the original Quest and Quest 2 on the latter’s launch day next month. The game is a “mind-blowing synesthesia” experience that mixes rail shooting action, a techno music soundtrack and some stunning visuals.

Just like on PC VR and PSVR, Rez Infinite will feature the five areas from the original Rez game, plus an extra area developed specifically for VR called Area X. The new area was so stunning back in 2016 that it made the game’s creator, Tetsuya Mizuguchi, cry.

Mizuguchi is also known for his more recent release, Tetris Effect, which took classic Tetris gameplay and turned it into an amazing audio-visual experience, similar to Rez. Tetris Effect launched on PS4 and PC VR first in 2019, with optional VR support, but only released on Oculus Quest a few months ago. A multiplayer expansion is now in the works and Mizuguchi is also working on a new game with VR support called Humanity.

Rez Infinite releases October 13 for Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 — the price has yet to be confirmed. The game is available now for PSVR, and PC VR through the SteamVR and Oculus stores.