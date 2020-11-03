Realistic Soccer Training App Rezzil Launches On SteamVR

Grab your Vive Trackers and get ready to hit the pitch – realistic soccer training is coming to SteamVR today, courtesy of Rezzil Player 21.

This is a new version of a VR training app designed for use at home on both the HTC Vive and Valve Index. It’s releasing for free with some premium DLC on the way. Whereas some developers have come up with novel ways to translate soccer to VR, including the headbutting antics of Headmaster, Rezzil requires players to strap a Vive Tracker puck (or ideally two) to their feet. This allows them to track their feet in VR and thus realistically handle the ball. Or at least as realistic as you can get kicking thin air.

Given that this is a training app at heart, the game features a number of modes that put your skills to the test in fun ways. In Finishing Challenge, you have to score as many goals as possible in quick-fire rounds, for example. There’s an Endless variation of this too.

That mode is available for free, but you can also pay to access the full experience with more professional elements. In Color Combos, you’ll need to kick the ball by matching with a corresponding color assigned to one side of each foot. A Steam listing says this mode is due in December. The game also features genuine Adidas shoes and balls, which you can purchase too.

Rezzil says support for other platforms in on the way, and we’ll be interested to see how the company gets around the lack of Trackers on other platforms. Until there are other solutions, there will only be a limited number of people that can try the full experience at home. Will you be checking out Rezzil? Let us know in the comments below!