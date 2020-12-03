Rhythm Of The Universe: Ionia Delayed, Coming Q2 2021 To PC VR, Quest, PSVR

Rhythm of the Universe: IONIA has been delayed until Q2 2021, but will now release simultaneously across PC VR, Oculus Quest and PSVR.

The developers announced that the game would be pushed back yet again – originally, the game was announced in January 2019 with an aim to release sometime that same year. When that didn’t come to pass, we heard nothing until August this year, when a revised Q4 2020 release date was announced for PC VR.

However, with Q4 2020 almost done and dusted, that was looking less and less likely by the day, and now we have confirmation. The game will be delayed once again, this time to Q2 2020. However, on the flip side, the game will now release on more than just one platform – a simultaneous release across Oculus Quest, PSVR and PC VR is the new plan.

Here’s what ROTU CEO Jason Parks had to say:

“We’ve made the decision to delay our musical theory puzzle adventure so we can bring it to Quest and PSVR players at the same time. We want everyone with a VR headset to be able to explore the gorgeous world we’ve created from our experiences working extensively with international musicians and documenting the deforestation of the Amazon.”

The two trailers we’ve seen so far have look absolutely stunning, so it’s unfortunate that the game keeps getting pushed back. IONIA is the first of seven planned games in the series, and it will explore the issue of wildlife presentation while also incorporating music theory elements into the gameplay.

Rhythm of the Universe: IONIA is scheduled for release Q2 2020 on PC VR, Oculus Quest and PSVR.