Rhythm of the Universe: Ionia Releases September 23 for Oculus Quest, PSVR, PC VR

After many delays, Rhythm of the Universe: Ionia is set to release on September 23 for Oculus Quest, PSVR and PC VR.

The announcement came with a new trailer, specifically framed towards the PSVR version of the game, embedded below.

Originally scheduled for release in 2020 and then earlier this year, it finally looks like you’ll be able to play the first game in this new adventure series that puts a focus on environmental conversation and music theory.

As previously announced, five percent of proceeds from the game will go the environmental non-profit organisation Wildlife Warriors Worldwide, which was established by the late Steve Irwin and preserves his legacy today.

You will play as Allegra, a young girl who is trying to heal the forest of Ionia and save mythical beings called the Harpa. You’ll do this by solving music-based puzzles with her brother, Allegro. Here’s a new description from the developers, posted alongside the release date:

Save the Harpa, an endangered mythical being, by solving puzzles rooted in music theory. Hands-on interactions between VR controllers draw the sounds of sharp drum beats, soft bell tones, and other eclectic echoes from the flora and fauna of IONIA. Climb trees and zipline across ravines strewn throughout gorgeous environments. Saving the Ionian forest will require exploring this world and learning its rhythms.

Rhythm of the Universe: Ionia releases September 23 simultaneously on the Oculus Store for Quest and Rift, the PlayStation store for PSVR on PS4 and PS5, and Steam with support for Valve Index, HTC Vive and Vive Pro, Oculus Rift S and HP Reverb G2.